On April 12, 1964, Malcolm X delivered his renowned speech “The Ballot or the Bullet,” in which he analyzed the 1960 presidential election between John F. Kennedy and Richard M. Nixon. Speaking to a packed audience at the King Solomon Baptist Church in Detroit, he highlighted that the even split among white voters for Kennedy vs. Nixon made the Black vote a crucial factor, as Black voters largely supported Kennedy and contributed to his narrow victory.

This powerful assertion remains relevant today, as we face another pivotal moment in which the collective strength of the Black vote is again central to the political conversation in the presidential election between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Credit: Rebecca Breyer Credit: Rebecca Breyer

Since the 1960s, Black people have harnessed their collective voting power to elect a growing number of Black officials at local, state and federal levels. The Black vote has been a reliable force in the coalition that helped elect significant Democratic figures, including Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Each of these leaders recognized the importance of the Black electorate, not only as a voting block but also as a vital source of advocacy for policies that uplift Black communities.

The political landscape, however, has shifted dramatically in recent years. In the Trump era, Republicans have strategically sought to erode the solid block of Black support for Democrats by targeting Black men. This strategy involves promoting an economic message that seemingly resonates with some, but it also involves creating an optical illusion of support of Black men by showcasing them behind Trump at campaign rallies as well as using high-profile Black male surrogates such as Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., to create a false sense of solidarity. This tactic appears to be making inroads, as recent polling suggests that approximately 20% of male Black voters now support Trump — an alarming statistic that should give every concerned Harris supporter pause.

At an Oct. 11 rally in Reno, Nevada, Trump declared about Black men, “I love them,” which I believe is an empty expression that contradicts the reality of his policies and their impact on Black communities. Unfortunately, as Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., aptly pointed out, many Black men think Democrats have taken their support for granted. This sentiment creates fertile ground for Trump’s message, which he crafts to appeal directly to these voters.

In response to this burgeoning rift, President Barack Obama has recently reentered the political fray, urging Black men to rally behind Harris as she seeks the presidency. His pointed remarks about the small number of Black men supporting Trump underscore a critical issue: the lingering hesitance among some to fully embrace a woman as president. Though some critics have labeled Obama’s direct approach as lecturing, I view it as an essential and persuasive call to action.