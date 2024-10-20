Given this behavior, I am not the only one asking why this race is so close.

The answer isn’t complicated, given the reality of this national moment. The country is deeply divided politically, and Trump speaks to something deeply amiss that has plagued rural and working white voters in America since Bill Clinton was president in the 1990s. Trump speaks to their fears about the changing face of America. He speaks to their worries about being replaced, which comes right out of the great replacement theory and about the browning of America. Trump speaks to what we know is a growing body of evidence that males, especially white males, are falling behind, unable to marry or earn more and feeling stripped of their masculinity. As Kansas City Chief’s kicker Harrison Butker put it recently in a joint event with Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., “It’s more talking about how beautiful it is for women to just ‘step aside’ and prioritize their family and spend time with their children and that’s what I was trying to speak love about.”

A recent Wall Street Journal article addressed the issue of a new generation of young men living with their parents and playing video games as their female counterparts soar. More important is the impact that the internet (and Trump) has on American politics. Young men feel abandoned by the Democratic Party, and it shows in this year’s gender gap, the most lopsided we have witnessed in politics in the past 50 years or more. Women are for Harris. Men for Trump.

We will see if that’s true on Nov. 5.

Here’s the point: When you boil this race down to the standards to which we normally hold presidential nominees, Trump has broken them all. And Harris has walked them all to the letter. But, as you can see from her Fox News interview with Bret Baier this week, she’s still subject to a sexist and racist standard. Fox News host Dana Perino even called Harris, “angry” — an old trope leveled against strong Black women for decades. Harris wasn’t angry, she was pushing back and being strong against a bullish male reporter, who was mansplaining to her without letting her respond.

Trump has walked out of interviews, canceled them or whined that he was being unfairly treated or attacked. Harris did none of that.

Who will win? I do not know, but Harris has superior fundraising and on-the-ground get-out-the-vote strategy. Trump’s team is simply not as prepared on the ground, leaving that work to super PACs and the state parties.

How is this race so close? Whether Trump wins or loses, it is a question we as a nation must answer, because when almost half of the voting public supports such a flawed and grossly unprepared candidate, something far bigger is broken than our body politic.