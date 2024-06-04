Like typical siblings, my big brother, Billy, and I could squabble like cats and dogs growing up, but the truth is that he was my favorite person. So much so that we even shared an apartment in college. I was in our shared apartment the morning I found out that Billy had been in an accident. Our mother said I needed to come home right away, so I dropped that phone call and headed for Marietta, where my family lived.

On the road I called my mother back and learned things were worse than I could have imagined. Billy had died. I was so devastated, I tossed my phone right out the car window onto Interstate 75. Billy was only 25 years old.

Billy was the type of guy who quickly said yes when asked for help. That is why, even though Billy had not registered as an organ donor before his death, when my parents and I spoke to the local organ and tissue donation agency, LifeLink of Georgia, and our mother and father asked me to decide about donation on Billy’s behalf, I knew he would want me to say yes.