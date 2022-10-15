Opinion: What Lizzo can teach conservatives about fullness of American history

“The @librarycongress has the largest flute collection in the world with more than 1,800. It incl Pres James Madison’s 1813 crystal flute. @lizzo we would love for you to come see it and even play a couple when you are in DC next week.”

Lizzo, an accomplished flutist, responded with enthusiasm and visited the Library of Congress, dressed in street clothes, where she tried out some of the historic instruments, including a crystal flute that once belonged to James Madison. There are samples of her playing on YouTube. Outstanding, right?

I wonder how many of the “conservatives” lambasting her would be able to name the excerpts she performed from Paganini’s “Carnival of Venice” and Poulenc’s flute sonata? Or whether they paused to admire her musicianship? As a classical music site noted, it wasn’t easy to play the historical instrument.

What really set off the cons though was what happened at the Capital One Arena the following night, when representatives of the Library of Congress brought Madison’s flute onstage. Lizzo played a few notes and then executed a little winking twerk. Now, I am no fan of this move, but I must say that Lizzo’s humorous romp was utterly tame compared with, say, Miley Cyrus’ version at the 2013 Video Music Awards.

But here’s the part the conservatives omitted from their accounts: Lizzo told her thousands of fans that the flute was: “a gift to James Madison from a French crystal flute designer to celebrate his second term ... I am the first person to ever play it, so y’all about to hear what it sounds like for the first time. It’s crystal. It’s like playing out of a wine glass.”

After playing a few notes, she exulted that “History is freaking cool, you guys!”

Yep, and so is she. I don’t care for her costume choices, or the twerk move, but I love that she was so reverent toward the instrument in her hands and the history it represented.

And frankly, it’s especially gratifying to see a young African American artist embrace this history as her own, because there are some Americans who don’t think it belongs to her. You can find progressives who seem to prefer that African Americans adopt a pose of permanent alienation from America due to our history of slavery and racism, and there are “conservatives” who yearn to exclude African Americans from “our history”.

The greatness of American history belongs to all of us, just as its sins are borne by all of us. The musical “Hamilton,” by casting all of the Founders with minority actors and weaving rap into the score, was a particularly unifying celebration of America. Lizzo’s performance was in that spirit, and she has earned the respect of true conservatives.