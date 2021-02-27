Opinion: Voting restriction proposals are an avoidance of truth

It is time to shelve the tiresome lie, started by Donald Trump, that the elections were stolen or illegitimate or fixed in any way. For months, he prepared the electorate to think the elections were fraudulent. It is time for all politicians to persuade the public of the truth. Gov. Kemp and Secretary of State Raffensperger told the world that Georgia’s elections were free and fair. There is no reason to damage Georgians with unnecessary voter restrictions.

If anything, more needs to be done to ensure that every Georgian has a viable right to vote. What is needed: same-day registration; drop boxes in more locations; more Saturday and Sunday voting; and no-excuse absentee voting. And if the legislature is keen on ID requirements, it should invest in a way to allow those without driver’s licenses, copy machines, transportation, and other encumbrances to vote; otherwise, the right to vote means little.

The responsibilities of a public servant are subsumed in the phrase “to serve.” For elected officials, who are the epitome of public servants, the challenge is to provide leadership. In the case of voting, that leadership should guard against attempts to restrict the vote. That is the meaning of serving. We ask that Georgia legislators be the best of public servants, encourage all citizens to vote, and refrain from “fixing” something that does not be to be fixed.

Harold Kirtz is president of the Jewish Community Relations Council.