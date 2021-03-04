Opinion: Voting access is healthy for all Georgians

During the 2020 general election, Georgia was one of 36 states that allowed no-excuse absentee voting — which, notably, was encouraged in conservative-leaning states like Florida, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Montana, Kansas, Idaho, Alaska, Oklahoma, Utah, and Wyoming. Any proposed restrictions on absentee voting would only derail a system that works: In 2020, courts in Louisiana struck down “doctor’s note” requirements, equating it to a poll tax. Other states like Texas and Mississippi have unclear and unenforceable requirements of what constitutes a disability and what is required to prove one, which only serves to confuse and dissuade voters who otherwise would benefit from this voting option.

Let us be clear: as current and future healthcare professionals, we see firsthand that the health of our patients is a direct reflection of the policies of our state. We strive to think of ways to make physical and mental health maintenance easier for all our patients — we advocate for green space, access to healthy foods, safe walking areas, and health insurance. We call for telehealth, home visits, reduced co-pays, social services, and accessible transportation. We know that these issues disproportionately affect Black and Brown communities. By restricting absentee voting and voting more generally, the proposed bills would further codify racial inequities into policy.

Our experiences show that caring for our patients means caring about the policies that govern our state and country. They remind us that our patients deserve the opportunity to elect the lawmakers whose policies influence their lives. To place a barrier on their ability to vote on the very policies that affect the health of their communities — particularly during a pandemic — is unfathomable. This is why we believe that healthcare professionals must advocate for voting rights.

Given the resounding success of past initiatives to expand voting access as evident in the November and January elections, it is surprising that the Georgia General Assembly would now make open attempts to limit access to voting. We believe that — regardless of health status, income, race, individual beliefs, or access to transportation, education or health insurance — every Georgian deserves a voting system that is equitable and accessible to all citizens. We further believe that policies promoting voting access are ones that all Georgians, regardless of party-affiliation, should support. In addition to SB 241 and HB 531, we oppose SB 62, SB 67, SB 68, SB 69, SB 70, SB 72, SB 73, SB 74, SB 89, SB 93, and any other laws that restrict voting access. Along with healthcare professionals across the state, we have started a petition to ask Gov. Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and the Georgia General Assembly to oppose these bills, and any others that restrict voting.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

The views here are those of the authors and do not represent those of Emory University or Grady Health System.

Surabhi Beriwal is a first-year medical student at Emory University School of Medicine.

Rebecca Hong is a first-year medical student at Emory University School of Medicine.

Dr. Stacie Schmidt, M.D., is a primary care internist in Georgia and an associate professor of medicine.

Dr. Lauren Gensler, M.D., is a physician at Grady Memorial Hospital within both the internal medicine and psychiatry departments. She works in both emergency psychiatric services and inpatient internal medicine services.

Dr. Tracey L. Henry, M.D., M.P.H., M.S., is an assistant professor of medicine at Emory University and assistant health director in the Grady Primary Care Center.

Dr. Maura George, M.D., is an internist at Grady Memorial Hospital and an associate professor of medicine at Emory University School of Medicine.

Dr. Erica Heiman, M.D., MSc., is an assistant professor of medicine in the department of medicine and division of general medicine and geriatrics at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Dylan Baker, MBBS, is a rising ambulatory chief resident in Emory University’s internal medicine residency program.