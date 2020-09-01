Opinion: Virtual college in a university town

It was a decision that should have been a no-brainer. My son’s college experience would be vastly different from last year’s — requiring him to quarantine until tested negative for COVID-19, to test twice weekly, to wear a face covering at all times, to stay 6 feet away from others at all times, to not attend a gathering of more than 10 people, precautions taken because we are in the midst of a global pandemic. Currently the U.S. has the worst outbreak in the world, with some 6 million cases. Already more than 180,000 people have died nationally and more than 5,000 in our home state of Georgia, but, like everyone, we kept hoping that the situation would improve.

From the start, the coronavirus has been real to our family. My sister, a nurse, contracted the disease on the job in late March. Even though her case would be classified as “mild” — she never went to the hospital — she is what is now known as a long-hauler, one of thousands still exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms like fatigue, brain fog, and chronic inflammation.