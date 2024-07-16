Moving forward, what are possible solutions?

Before holding a political rally that could attract unpredictable rogue attacks, the entire gestalt of the venue must be assessed. Indoor venues provide a more controllable area to protect. For outdoor venues, any lines of sight from which a bad actor could reach participants creates the risk of a shooting along these vectors.

Then there is the issue of drones infiltrating the air space around the venue. Given how rapidly such attacks could occur, a drone attack on an outdoor venue, albeit highly unlikely, should not be dismissed.

Moving such rallies indoors makes sense. It provides Secret Service and other security personnel with the greatest opportunity to control threat items and potentially bad actors from wreaking harm during such events.

If personnel control is needed, limiting attendance to those who preregister for the event would be prudent. Some airports are now permitting non-flyers to enter the secure side of airports, providing a model for how to control access safely.

To go one step further, those with TSA PreCheck status (through the many avenues by which it can be gained, including being active military or holding Global Entry) would elevate the security of the event significantly for those who do not preregister. This might not be a popular idea, given that attaining such status requires background checks that could exclude some participants. It would, however, raise the level of security far above what can be achieved by physical screening alone.

This year’s campaign is guaranteed to elicit significant visceral responses, which will make every political rally a potential crime scene.

Now, though, the element of surprise has been eliminated, with heightened security now guaranteed at all such events. But the choice of venues will be an important consideration moving forward.

Simply put, open-air events carry risks that can be mitigated by moving people indoors. This might not be the preference for candidates. It will, however, give the Secret Service and security personnel the greatest opportunity to keep all participants safe.

It is easy to throw the Secret Service under the bus for what happened in Butler. Given the environment that agents had to secure and the daunting task they faced, it is amazing that there were not more injuries. They should be commended for what they accomplish every day to keep our elected officials safe.

What occurred in Butler might be an isolated event that hopefully will not be repeated during this campaign or any future campaigns. Steps can be taken to reduce such risks. Choosing the venues wisely can make security easier to attain and keep everyone engaged and, most important, safe.

Sheldon H. Jacobson is a professor of computer science at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. A data scientist, he applies his expertise in data-driven risk-based decision making to evaluate and inform public policy. He has studied airport risk-based security for nearly 30 years, providing the technical foundations that led to the design of TSA PreCheck.