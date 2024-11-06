Even after multiple debacles of the Department of Energy’s mismanagement of budgets, deadlines and waste, a new project is underway.

The NNSA is now repurposing the failed MOX fuel fabrication facility to produce plutonium pits, the core in the center of nuclear warheads that causes the explosion. The NNSA alleges that creating new pits is necessary to replace the “aging” nuclear stockpile. However, though plutonium does degrade over time, multiple studies have shown that pits last more than 100 years, and even a 150-year-old pit could still detonate as designed, leaving questions about the project’s purpose.

For the DOE to fulfill the recent military and legal requirements mandating the production of 80 pits per year by 2030, the NNSA developed a “two-site strategy” between Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico and the Savannah River Site, which has been tasked with establishing the ability to produce “no fewer than 50″ pits a year. In 2023, the Government Accountability Office found that the NNSA’s “plans for reestablishing pit production do not follow best practices and run the risk of cost increases and delays.”

U.S. plutonium pit manufacturing comes with a dark history. The last pit manufacturing facility, Rocky Flats in Colorado, was shut down in 1989 by an FBI raid for violating Environmental Protection Agency regulations, and the communities living near this facility and employees are to this day seeing the adverse health impacts. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment found “increased cancer risk to residents living or working in surrounding communities during the plant’s operation from 1952 to 1989.” According to The New York Times, new production at Los Alamos “is expected to generate levels of radiological and hazardous waste that the lab has not experienced.”

Now, advocacy groups are trying to prevent a repetition of this human health and environmental disaster, and they recently experienced a big win in holding the NNSA accountable.

A federal judge recently ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, including Gullah/Geechee Sea Island Coalition and Savannah River Site Watch groups, which allege the NNSA failed to prepare a new Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement that examines the possible environmental and economic consequences of waste disposal and the multibillion-dollar program. Judge Mary Geiger Lewis wrote, “The Court is unconvinced Defendants took a hard look at the combined effects of environmental impacts of their two-site strategy. But, even assuming they did, their ‘decision not to prepare a supplemental EIS was arbitrary [and] capricious.’”

While the government pushes forward on this project, there are still injustices from past projects that remain unreconciled.

Employees who worked at the Savannah River Site from Jan. 1, 1953, through Sept. 30, 1972, are entitled to compensation for medical bills caused by exposure to hazardous materials. But recent reporting by the local Augusta newspaper exposing the high levels of cancer among SRS employees estimated that the Department of Labor denies 66% of applications by SRS employees facing adverse health impacts for compensation.

A former employee who has experienced five types of cancers and has been denied coverage said, “I would have never stepped foot in those facilities knowing what I know now. I would have done something else with my career.” This is why the government’s refusal to properly educate employees and communities surrounding the site on the real purpose and risks of its projects is harmful.

This site is not a one-time cover-up. It is part of a pattern of the United States denying lifesaving assistance to people poisoned by radiation exposure from its nuclear weapons program, from veterans who were placed in front of nuclear explosions to serve as guinea pigs to people who worked at these weapons manufacturing facilities to civilians who lived “downwind” from nuclear test sites.

While groups across the United States fight to get justice for their increasing medical bills through compensation programs like the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act or RECA, the government refuses to pay up. Congress allowed RECA to expire in June 2024 over concerns that it costs too much money — just as the United States is projected to spend $1.2 trillion on modernizing and maintaining its nuclear weapons stockpile over the next three decades.

U.S. nuclear weapons are touted as protecting U.S. citizens, but, in reality, they are actively harming people to this day. The controversy over the nuclear weapons project at the Savannah River Site is not new nor exclusive to one site. If the government wants to spend billions of dollars on a new project, it must not ignore environmental and human health costs and make a greater attempt to remediate past wrongs.

Allie Maloney, a native Georgian and graduate of the School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Georgia, is a Scoville Peace Fellow for the Nuclear Information Project at Federation of American Scientists.