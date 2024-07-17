Most Georgia voters support access to safe, legal abortions. The GOP isn’t listening.

Today, Republican Party operatives from around the country are gathered in Milwaukee for the 2024 Republican National Convention to nominate their presidential candidate. Last week, on the surface, Republicans seemed to soften their stance on abortion when they released a new version of their platform that removed a total abortion ban from among its goals for the first time in 40 years.

In reality, Republican leaders made this change to their platform because they know that a national abortion ban is unpopular with voters. But the party platform still asserts that the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution — granting equal rights to all citizens — should apply to embryos and fetuses. This misapplication of the 14th Amendment, which in 1868 enshrined into the Constitution civil rights for formerly enslaved people, could lead to the criminalization of abortion and in vitro fertilization treatment.

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, 21 states have either wholly banned abortions or severely restricted abortion access. But abortion access is critical as a part of the suite of comprehensive reproductive health care that allows people to make decisions about their health and their futures. Beyond abortion, these laws also criminalize birth control, IVF, miscarriage care and other elements of family planning and reproductive health care. Unfortunately, Georgia was the first state to pass a so-called fetal “personhood” law, although it was opposed by a majority of Georgians even when it was implemented.

The Republican Party is wrong about what Georgians want on abortion rights.

Laws that criminalize abortion are wildly out of step with the views of most Americans, including here in Georgia. Despite stereotypes about our state based on policies we didn’t ask for, recent polling shows that the overwhelming majority of Georgians support safe abortion access regardless of their personal beliefs. Irrespective of how they personally feel about abortion, 4 in 5 Georgia voters believe that the government should not stand in the way of someone’s decision to have an abortion. In fact, fully 71% of Georgians support access to safe, legal abortions. And these views are held to varying degrees by Georgians who vote Republican, Democratic or independent.

That’s according to a new survey of more than 800 registered voters in metro Savannah, Macon and Athens — cities that have been largely left out of most polling data on abortion issues until now — and another poll of 1,000 voters statewide. Georgians support access to safe, legal abortion care and trust pregnant people to make abortion decisions for themselves. These voters oppose Georgia’s abortion bans and restrictions, and they are concerned about the criminalization of both patients and health care providers.

Georgians deserve care and compassion in pregnancy — not punishment, shame or the threat of jail time. Yet despite the views of Georgians and Americans more broadly on abortion rights, Republican lawmakers have continued to pursue the criminalization of abortion through extremist fetal “personhood” laws. Georgia’s law sought to ‘redefine when human life begins,” which threatens to upend every single criminal and civil law in the state and has led to the criminalization of abortion.