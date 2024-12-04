Breaking: Freezing temps linger in metro Atlanta after flurries fall in North Georgia
Opinion
Opinion

The Georgia swing voters who helped elect Trump want sports betting

Not legalizing it will cost the state millions in lost revenue and could dictate whether we get future top-tier sporting events.
A photo of various betting lines on Aug. 22 for the Georgia Tech-Florida State game offered at a Dublin sports book. (Ken Sugiura/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ken Sugiura

Credit: Ken Sugiura

A photo of various betting lines on Aug. 22 for the Georgia Tech-Florida State game offered at a Dublin sports book. (Ken Sugiura/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By Brandon Beach
34 minutes ago

On election day, Missouri became the 39th state in the country to legalize sports betting. Georgia remains one of the 11 that still outlaws the activity. This is shortsighted.

In the next seven years, Georgia will host the College Football Playoff National Championship, World Cup games, the Super Bowl and an NCAA Final Four. Our stubbornness to legalize this wildly popular activity is not only forgoing millions of dollars in tax revenue, but also propping up shady offshore betting sites that have zero protections to prevent minors from gambling, have no problem-betting resources and might not even pay winners.

Brandon Beach

Credit: Photo contributed by the candidate

icon to expand image

Credit: Photo contributed by the candidate

Even though sports betting is illegal in Georgia, Google search data shows it is extremely popular. According to the search data from the past year, Georgia is one of the top locations for people searching for the illegal and offshore casino Bovada. GeoComply, a company that conducts location checks for regulated sports betting sites in the United States, noted a more than 100% increase in Georgia-based players trying to access legal sportsbooks in other states over the same period last year. (Because legitimate online sports betting sites are committed to following the law, these access attempts are blocked while wagering remains illegal in Georgia.)

But make no mistake, when major sports events come to Atlanta starting in 2025, millions of visitors are going to expect to be able to access their favorite sports betting websites and, unless we pass legislation during this legislative session, Georgia will be an inhospitable location to many of these rabid sports fans. That shortsightedness will not only cost the state of Georgia millions of dollars in lost revenue, but also will likely dictate whether our state is awarded future top-tier sporting events.

Georgia Republicans were right to chastise Stacey Abrams for costing our economy hundreds of millions in economic activity when the MLB pulled the All-Star game over her claims about an elections and voting bill the Legislature passed in 2021. Republicans will only have ourselves to blame when FIFA, the NFL, the NCAA and others decide Georgia isn’t a fan-friendly state to locate big games because of our refusal to legalize sports betting.

Beyond the economic implications of sports betting, the data shows that sports betting is remarkably popular with voters, particularly those that just delivered a historic victory for President-elect Donald Trump. According to research by Arizona State University, Latino males are the ones most often to engage in sports betting. Exit polls show that in 2020, President Joe Biden won Latino males by 23 points. In 2024, Trump won them by 12 points, a 35-point shift.

The Georgia Republican Party also placed the question of sports betting on the primary ballot this past May. Republican primary voters were asked, “Would you support a statewide vote to allow gaming in Georgia so the voters can decide this issue instead of politicians in Atlanta?” The result was overwhelming. More than 81% of voters agreed this issue should be decided by the voters through a statewide vote, so why do Republicans keep denying our base that opportunity?

Time is running out. Soon, the national and international sporting community will descend on our state for some of the biggest events in sports. We can either welcome fans with safe and legal sports betting in Georgia, or we can disappoint fans and foreclose ourselves from future big sporting events. For me, the choice is easy.

Sen. Brandon Beach serves as the chairman of the Economic Development and Tourism Committee. He represents the 21st Senate District, which includes portions of Cherokee and Fulton counties.

About the Author

Brandon Beach
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia Republicans spent $13.5 million to turn out Donald Trump voters
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Georgia starts budget season with $16.5 billion in reserves
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

College sports reform could advance in GOP-controlled Congress, with Sen. Ted Cruz as...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Baseball star Shohei Ohtani seeks $325,000 worth of baseball cards from his...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

OPINION
Emerging AI policy must balance public hopes and fears about AI34m ago
OPINION
Rent control is inflation control, and Atlanta is ground zero34m ago
Readers write
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: File photos

Remaining Young Thug defendants acquitted of murder, gang charges, ending Georgia’s...
Peach Pass users should check accounts before upcoming updates
Our latest dining guide: Check out 33 Georgia diners worth the trip