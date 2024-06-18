Antisemitism is prejudice against or hatred of Jews. In the United States, antisemitic incidents are rising at alarming rates. Hatred of Jews can take many forms, including violent attacks and verbal harassments. It also appears in daily life on social media, in private conversations and with clashes between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli students on college campuses. Antisemitism is a form of hatred and bigotry that should concern all Americans who value equality, justice and human rights.

First and foremost, the rise of antisemitism threatens the safety and well-being of Jewish individuals and communities. A survey released on June 10 by the American Jewish Committee found that 93% of Jews think that antisemitism is a problem, with 56% calling it a “serious” problem. And 87% said antisemitism has increased since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, with 55% saying it has increased “a lot” since the attack.