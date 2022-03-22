Opinion: Protecting right to vote honors civil rights leader’s legacy

In Georgia, like many states across our country, access to voting has become more difficult and due to redistricting, many voters are unable to vote for candidates who express their preferred policies and platforms. The ACLU of Georgia sued the state in a recent redistricting case we believe violates the Voting Rights Act. Unfortunately, time wasn’t on our side for this year’s elections. Our litigation will continue, and we’re hopeful that the acknowledgement by the courts that the new maps likely violate the Voting Rights Act will translate into a victory for Georgia voters in 2023.

My dad always told me that politics is the way we fulfill the command of Jesus – to feed the hungry, clothe the naked, care for the sick and seek liberty for the oppressed. I felt that sentiment last week when people of all faiths and political stripes, near and far, united to honor him.

As we enter a critical election year in Georgia and despite what feels like a cynical time, I will continue to shepherd a hallmark of my father’s legacy – his work in protecting the ballot box. His life is defined by his commitment to extending and protecting the civil and human rights of every single person in our state.

Atlanta has a remarkable history of leaders who have called on us to embrace the beautiful diversity in our city and state. Ivan Allen, Sam Massell, Maynard Jackson, Jimmy Carter, Shirley Franklin, Andre Dickens -- and my dad. But our home is imperfect, and we must obstruct the attempts to create an imbalance in power.

The ACLU of Georgia and allied organizations are working to do exactly this – preserve the legacy of our vibrant city and protect the dreams of those who led the civil rights movement. Unfortunately, much of our modern-day work is rooted in the impact of disinformation, whether it be the security of elections, the need for classroom censorship or discrimination of the rights of Georgians.

My father’s legacy carries a torch for many. I like to think about when 62 years ago, the Atlanta Student Movement organized a call to conscience to our community’s leaders to support a multicultural, multiracial and inclusive democracy in our state. Their peaceful and impactful efforts to alleviate racial tensions were felt in Atlanta and beyond.

Let us all continue the relay race of my father, and all those he inspired, to help create the America of their dreams, of my dreams – an America that is true to its creed that all people are equal.

Andrea Young is executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia.