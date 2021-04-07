Opinion: Newnan tornado gives reason to believe

Restaurant owners came in their food trucks giving out food to whoever needed it. Parents with their children in tow handed out water, granola bars, and food. Chick-Fil-A even showed up on Sunday morning handing out chicken biscuits. Churches sprung into action on a moment’s notice, organizing their ranks to help in any way they could. Counselors organized to provide crisis counseling. Girl Scouts made their own cookies with encouraging notes.

White people helped Black people. Black people helped white people. People of all races hugged and cried together. Color and political creed didn’t matter these last weeks. All that mattered was, “how can I help you?” Whatever political or racial divisions the talking heads lament on TV dissipated. What was on display was humans caring for one another. This is the human spirit. This is the American way. Whatever “they” say about the demise of our country, I say look at people helping people in Newnan, Georgia.

I still believe in the human spirit. I still believe in the American spirit. I still believe in U.S.

Tom Freeman is a longtime Newnan resident. He owns a private counseling practice serving children and adults.