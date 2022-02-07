Opinion: New study confirms effectiveness of COVID-19 booster

Mayo Clinic recommends getting the COVID-19 booster vaccination five months after you’ve completed your last dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. These recommendations also apply to those who were recently infected with COVID-19.

“If somebody has had their primary series and they got COVID-19 infection, they should get their COVID-19 booster as long as it’s been five months since their last dose of the messenger RNA (Moderna or Pfizer) vaccine, and they’re out of isolation,” says Virk.

Virk says there’s still a lot to be learned about COVID-19 infection and natural immunity. For that reason, people shouldn’t rely on protection from natural immunity alone. It is safer to get COVID-19 protection from getting vaccinated than from getting COVID-19 itself. That’s because COVID-19 carries risks of severe disease and other complications.

“We know people can still get re-infected. We’ve seen that with omicron already.

The sooner you get vaccinated, the higher your immunity will be, the more the protection you will have from getting COVID-19 again.”

DeeDee Stiepan writes for the Mayo Clinic News Network.