Opinion: New bipartisan justice reform law’s a win for Ga.

More than 40% of Georgians - 4.3 million - have a criminal record, and those records pose substantial barriers to these citizens accessing and advancing in their careers. This legislation creates a process for many of these individuals to have their criminal records restricted and sealed for certain misdemeanor and pardoned offenses for employment purposes after not reoffending for a period of four years. The courts will continue to have access to these records and must grant approval for each restriction. Serious violent crimes and sexual crimes are not eligible for restriction under the new law, which takes effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

Recidivism is directly tied to unemployment, and ultimately costs millions of dollars every year for families and businesses across Georgia. In addition to helping Georgians get back to work, this bill includes protections for employers and encourages them to hire rehabilitated individuals by prohibiting the admission in court of criminal history information in most cases if the record is restricted and sealed. In the midst of a pandemic with hundreds of thousands of Georgians looking for work, providing tools to help those most in need find employment is how we need to take care of families.