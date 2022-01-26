Opinion: Listen to women’s healthcare needs amid COVID

Above all, women want a healthcare system that supports them and addresses cost and access barriers. Indeed, this new poll found Congress pursuing one-size-fits-all policies to reduce the cost of healthcare remains a concern of women. While lower prescription drug costs are key to making healthcare more affordable and accessible for Americans, it is clear it is just one piece of the solution.

Ultimately, women want the best care for their families, especially having access to quality care and life-saving prescription drugs. Rather than taking an all-encompassing path to reduce costs through policies focused on one industry, Congress should take a more holistic approach by eliminating obstacles like surprise medical bills after emergency hospital visits, middlemen draining consumer savings at the pharmacy counter, and stopping insurers from pricing underserved populations out of healthcare.

While it is essential that we tackle the cost of healthcare, we must also continue to invest in research for women’s health, including finding cures for life-threatening diseases like breast and ovarian cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, about 13,700 women will die from ovarian cancer, and 43,600 women will die from breast cancer this year. Congress should listen to the vast majority of women who believe investing in women’s health research and supporting families with young children are policies of the utmost importance.

Without action from leadership in Washington, America’s healthcare system would ultimately fail women who have held this country on their backs during a global pandemic.

Women deserve their voices to be heard, especially when it comes to healthcare and economic recovery. Only then can we safeguard the future health of ourselves and our families.

Candace Waterman is president and CEO of Women Impacting Public Policy, a nonpartisan organization advocating for women entrepreneurs. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.