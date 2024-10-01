It has been amazing to see the rest of the world discover who Walz has always been: a champion for all. If anyone who reads this can set the divisive nature of politics aside just for a moment and think of a favorite teacher, pastor or even relative, that is who Walz is to so many people. More than a politician to those who know him personally, Walz is a teacher, a mentor and, most important, a “helper.” That’s why I was excited when he came to the state that I now call home to visit Georgia Tech on Sept. 17.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, and Walz have shown time and again that they are the type of leaders who understand the nuances of the issues facing our country. They understand that governing is not about rigid ideology but finding solutions for real people facing challenges.

As someone who has faced one of those challenges firsthand, I find Walz's leadership continues to affect me even long after being a student. Like Tim and Gwen Walz, my husband and I struggled with fertility. We explored treatments such as in vitro fertilization and intrauterine insemination, only to find them cost-prohibitive. After years of thinking we would never have children, we were blessed with a daughter. However, during my pregnancy, I experienced severe, strokelike symptoms because of a congenital heart issue. The experience was harrowing — not only because of my health but because the hospital made it clear that my life was not the priority. Even before the devastating changes to Roe v. Wade, it was clear that my worth had been reduced to that of an incubator, no longer a woman with autonomy over her own body. These personal experiences make me appreciate the empathy and understanding that Harris and Walz bring to their leadership roles. Fortunately, our daughter was born healthy. But, as I look ahead to the 2024 election, I can't help but think about the stakes — about the dangerous path being charted by Project 2025 and other far-right efforts to undo decades of progress on various issues. Project 2025 puts our society in peril as it seeks to strip men and women of their decision-making power regarding family planning. It is a scary prospect to consider. And for that, I am deeply grateful to Walz and Harris for their unwavering commitment to families like mine. Their leadership gives me hope for a future where empathy, understanding and service to the people are the cornerstones of our government. They are the helpers we desperately need — those who will fight for our rights, families and future.

This is why we need leaders who understand that issues like abortion are not black and white. They are complex and deeply personal. Harris and Walz recognize that. They know that every woman’s situation is different and that our laws should reflect those nuances. Their empathy and understanding set them apart in a time when far too many politicians are more interested in scoring ideological points than in actually governing. Their ability to navigate these complex issues with empathy and understanding can lead to effective governance, where policies are not just about ideology but about improving the lives of real people. About helping.

Tara Borkowski is from Mankato, Minnesota. She attended University of St. Thomas, where she met her husband of 23 years. They now live in Georgia with their daughter.