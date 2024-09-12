This dependence is even greater for organizations, large corporations, small businesses, nonprofits and governments, all of which are unable to run their organizations without data transmission and storage.

Data that would have been stored at these locations is the very data of businesses and organizations that operate in the area. The ban will hurt business development in Atlanta’s urban core because data centers help businesses store data locally. When combined with dark fiber, businesses can create secure environments for their data to be stored when transferred between their business locations and data centers, and then to their end users via public telecommunications infrastructure. The longer the distance between a business’ location and a data center, the less likely a business can procure a dark fiber connection, making it perhaps too expensive to develop an ultimate security solution for data transmission.

The benefactors of this ban are areas such as Fayetteville, Fairburn, Union City, Lithia Springs, Alpharetta and Conyers, which will continue to attract investment from companies such as QTS, Vantage, Equinix, Amazon, Meta, Google and many others. Data centers will continue to flourish outside of Atlanta, directing hundreds of billions of dollars elsewhere.

The future of urban data centers is hyperlocal, including multistory data centers that do not necessarily need a sizable real estate footprint, serving local organizations through building vertically. Thus, many data centers could be developed within these banned zones without significantly reducing the availability of commercial or residential real estate.

Areas that overlap with this data center ban, such as downtown and Midtown, are experiencing the highest commercial vacancy rates in the Atlanta region, where 1 in 4 offices is empty. This urban vacancy rate is growing and is 78% higher than suburban areas such as Northeast and South Atlanta.

The data center ban will accelerate the departure of businesses and high-paying professional jobs from the very areas Atlanta wants to develop. As future vacancy trends continue to grow, the Atlanta economy will lose millions of dollars in tax revenue and thousands of high-paying jobs, as fewer businesses and organizations will invest and spend in urban Atlanta.

Instead of banning data centers, Atlanta should be offering subsidies and grants to encourage investment in these zones and to expand critical telecommunications infrastructure. Though this ban might facilitate the growth of bars, restaurants and retail outlets, Atlanta cannot thrive by myopically focusing on expanding nonessential establishments that create mainly low-paying jobs focusing on entertainment and leisure.

Atlanta is preventing investment in critical telecommunications infrastructure that would have helped reduce Atlanta’s commercial vacancy rates, attract high-paying jobs, improve underperforming public services, create economic development and increase the quality of life for residents. Companies, teams and arenas have left Atlanta for the suburbs, so we already know areas outside of Atlanta will gladly welcome hundreds of billions in data center investment that Atlanta will lose because of the ban on data centers.

Chris Markl of Decatur is an economic development consultant focused on expanding telecommunications infrastructure through public-private partnerships. He formerly taught social entrepreneurship at Georgia State University and has created businesses in emerging markets such as Kenya.