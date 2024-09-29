Credit: Handout Credit: Handout As the nation prepares to celebrate Carter’s 100th birthday on Tuesday and his lifetime of public service, it’s good to remember that he once almost disappeared. But Biden’s grace started Carter’s journey out of political exile. In 1987, almost no one in the Democratic Party publicly acknowledged Carter, let alone on a splashy presidential campaign kickoff tour. Carter was seen as an embarrassment — a failed one-term president who was beaten soundly by Republican Ronald Reagan in 1980 and blamed for the botched Iran hostage rescue attempt. In January 1981, Carter retreated to Georgia. He worked on his presidential library in Atlanta. He built houses for Habitat for Humanity.

Democratic politicians came around but quietly. No photographs please.

Until Biden in 1987.

It was the first public appearance with Carter by any Democratic candidate in the race. Carter and Biden met, shook hands, talked for a bit and then emerged from the library to speak to reporters — publicly.

The Atlanta Constitution said: “Surrounded by reporters and cameramen, Biden openly sought Carter’s endorsement.” I was one of those reporters, at the time for the Chicago Tribune. I didn’t really get the significance then. But after dutifully reporting the event, something triggered a memory. Even longer ago, when Biden was first running for the U.S. Senate from Delaware, he was the young upstart trying to unseat an aging senator, Caleb Boggs. A reporter asked Boggs to explain something in the latest international genocide treaty. Boggs fumbled, saying he didn’t know. Biden, quite familiar with the treaty, could have pounced. But he didn’t, not wanting to embarrass the older man. As Biden began his presidential run, I asked him “Why?” His answer: “It would have been graceless.” Grace might seem a quaint and cluelessly out-of-date behavior, but at the time it was that trait that brought him to Atlanta. For Biden, grace was a principle, one of many to which he held himself. You have to remember — Biden dropped out of the 1988 race because of allegations of plagiarism in his campaign speeches. How quaint.

Today, that mistake would barely register as a transgression (except for journalists). Today, not even lies register. Borrowing from another’s speech? Pffft.

But for Biden, it was enough. And to visit Carter and glean some insights — especially about foreign affairs, with which Biden had a superficial knowledge but not a deep one — and then to acknowledge the former president’s endorsement was graceful and kind.

Biden’s gesture began Carter’s public metamorphosis, turning him from a forsaken president to a revered figure. Grace resonated with Carter, for he had been graceful before.