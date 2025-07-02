Israel’s degrading Hezbollah in Lebanon and substantially weakening Hamas in Gaza are important backdrops. They take on greater significance when combined with concurrent events of Syrian rebels overthrowing the repressive Syrian regime and now disrupting Iran’s military nuclear ambitions. This allows for a possible retreat from Middle East unrest.

Trump also showed unexpected independence from Vladimir Putin by acting contrary to Putin’s wishes not to get involved. Just imagine how history could have changed if European countries responded more forcefully against Adolf Hitler in the 1930s rather than pursuing accommodation.

RICH LAPIN, DUNWOODY

President’s actions created crisis with Iran

President Trump thinks he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for supposedly “stopping the war” between Iran and Israel.

In my view, he deserves, instead, the Nobel Booby Prize for tearing up the 2015 agreement (signed by six nuclear powers, including China and Russia) — which would have drastically slowed Iran’s enrichment of uranium and their progress on developing a nuclear weapon.

In addition, the agreement allowed numerous inspectors on the ground and unlimited visits to Iran’s nuclear sites.

The agreement was torn up because it was created by former President Barack Obama, and it offended Trump’s ego. He said he could negotiate a “better deal,” but of course, nothing was ever done, and now the situation in Iran has become an existential crisis.

Thank you, President Trump.

LARRY J. PETT, ATLANTA

Lawlessness is ‘masked’ as law enforcement

The video of masked, armed “agents” chasing down and beating a landscaper in Santa Ana, California, was heartbreaking to watch. Why is such behavior legally permissible? Do we now have a secret police force in the U. S. under no legal restraints whatsoever?

It seemed our country had moved beyond the despicable actions of the Ku Klux Klan and segregationist forces of the not-too-distant past. Perhaps we haven’t. Those masked men attacking a defenseless landscaper have resurrected elements of America that should have disappeared forever; they act like thugs, not law enforcement officers.

Trump alone is not to blame. All the sycophants, enablers, supporters and followers share in this disgraceful portrait of our country. For those standing up to this injustice, thank you; for all our sakes, may you prevail.

SANDY GAINES WOOD, ATLANTA