Because ours is one of a handful of states that will determine the outcome of the 2024 presidential election, Georgia voters have been bombarded with so many ads and speeches that many Georgia voters have become numb to issues that often seem unrelated to their daily lives. But on Sept. 26, that all changed when there was a very real threat to the lives, property and livelihoods of millions of people in Georgia and surrounding states.

As predicted by the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Helene hit the coast of Florida near Tallahassee late Thursday night and spent the next two days bringing massive destruction on a 600-mile path through Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee. More than 130 people have already been confirmed dead, and damages are predicted to exceed $100 billion.