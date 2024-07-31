After the 2020 presidential election, Georgia officials faced a clear directive to “find 11,780 votes” for a losing candidate. In 2024, efforts to manipulate the election outcome in Georgia might come before a single ballot has been cast.

Next Tuesday, the Georgia State Election Board plans to adopt a rule that could allow county boards to reject valid election results with no clear burden of proof. This comes after a recent lawsuit sought unprecedented authority seeking to do the same. The lawsuit, filed by Fulton County Election Board Member Julie Adams, is backed by a group whose members sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Historically, members of county election boards in Georgia have played an important, though limited, role in an elections system that we as Americans can all be proud of. As the body responsible for certifying Georgia’s elections, that role has always been highly specific: to declare the winner based on the thorough count conducted and verified by bipartisan teams before them.

County election board members in Georgia ― and election certifiers in every other state — have never had the authority to investigate results that multiple layers of prior review have already demonstrated to be true. Strict checks and balances make sure that by the time certifiers like Adams get involved, poll workers and local election officials have already left no stone unturned — from verifying voters’ identities to inspecting individual ballots for potential irregularities — to ensure only valid votes are counted.

This proposal has nothing to do with election integrity. Georgia already has rigorous processes in place to verify, count, and canvass — or review — each and every ballot. Instead, this proposal threatens to interfere with a critical, final, administrative step in the election process. That interference — and the subsequent potential for unknowable delays at the behest of a single individual — flies in the face of the strong checks and balances currently in place for Georgia elections.

The process of final election certification — distinct from the rigorous process of determining the election outcome in the first place — is not dissimilar from the division of responsibilities in other areas of government. Take, for example, the process of obtaining a driver’s license. A Department of Driver Services (DDS) staffer who rides along with each driver, ensuring the driver has demonstrated competency by satisfying all requirements outlined in a standardized, detailed checklist. Then a DDS staffer accepts the report from the driving test and issues the license itself. Crucially, this staffer lacks the ability to obstruct or interfere based on a hunch or for any other reason at all.

Of course, when it comes to our elections, it’s not just one or two people calling the shots. In fact, all over Georgia, diverse teams of people from both parties work together at every step of the voting, counting and reporting process: from checking voter eligibility, to confirming the accuracy of results from each voting location, to securely transporting ballots and other materials, to serving as independent observers.