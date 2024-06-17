No matter how far you travel, you can never outrun the influence of the great state of Georgia. I was reminded of this during a recent congressional delegation to Rwanda, where I had the opportunity to see firsthand how an organization headquartered out of Atlanta is bringing Rwanda’s mountain gorillas back from the brink of extinction.

Since 1995, Zoo Atlanta has been home to the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund (the Fund), the world’s largest and longest-running organization devoted entirely to gorilla conservation. Zoo Atlanta, which is also home to one of the largest gorilla populations in North America, opened its doors to the Fund with pro-bono office space and has since become a partner in the Fund’s mission, providing not only technical and administrative help but also an invaluable collaboration between both organizations to protect and sustain our world’s wildlife.