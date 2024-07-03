U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Jennifer Granholm attended the May 31 ribbon-cutting for Plant Vogtle, the first set of nuclear reactors built in the United States in nearly 30 years. I don’t understand how a state that is supposed to regulate its monopoly utilities in the public interest allowed Georgia Power to build a $36 billion nuclear facility that is 10 times more expensive than equivalent generation and that went nearly $20 billion over budget.

Our state Public Service Commission (PSC) is charged with ensuring that Georgia Power is financially sound and that customers pay just and reasonable rates. These mandates are written into state law. But that’s not what is happening. Instead, commissioners block or artificially hinder competition from more affordable solutions such as solar, battery storage and demand management while allowing the utility to build expensive nuclear and gas plants.