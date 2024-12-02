As widely reported, this year’s hurricane season provided conclusive verification of the disastrous downside of denying climate change and delaying actions to curb it. Earth scientists estimate that Hurricane Helene’s rainfall was doubled by human-created climate disruption, causing record-breaking flood damage in the billions of dollars and costing more than 200 human lives. Scientific analysis of Hurricane Milton’s winds and rains reached similar conclusions.

These tragic events follow a decade of increasing heat-related illnesses and deaths, crop failures, alarming decline in marine fisheries and devastating forest fires, generating an average of $150 billion in annual U.S. damages according to the most recent reckoning.