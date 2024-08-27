America has a long and troubled history of voter suppression.

The tactics have evolved from violence, intimidation, poll taxes and literacy tests into strategies like requiring identification, limiting hours at and numbers of election offices and polling locations, and purging voters from registration rolls.

We’re witnessing this with the Georgia State Election Board. That’s why a lawsuit was filed against the board Monday, specifically targeting its new rules that conflict with Georgia law on election certification.

The lawsuit, filed by the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Party of Georgia, comes as the unelected board is changing Georgia election rules with fewer than 80 days before Election Day. The board’s actions are being driven by three recently appointed members who were praised by former President Donald Trump at an Atlanta campaign rally.

Two of the board’s new rules give Georgia county election officials, many of whom are all in on Trump’s “big lie,” the power to delay or refuse to certify election results based on their belief that discrepancies exist. These last-minute changes, advanced by election deniers and Republican Party operatives, empower election interference by Trump-aligned officials.

Certifying election results is mandatory under Georgia law, but the new rules make it optional, allowing officials to refuse certification if they don’t like the results. Some of Trump’s co-defendants in the Fulton County RICO prosecution searched unsuccessfully for evidence of fraud to justify delaying certification in the 2020 election. The board is trying to create unlawful and fact-free loopholes for delaying or obstructing certification in 2024.

Trump appears to have learned from failed attempts to overturn the 2020 election that control of election administration is essential to “finding” the votes necessary to steal an election. He might believe that infiltrating the Peach State’s election board can guarantee a win — even if he doesn’t earn a majority of Georgians’ votes.

The Georgia Election Board’s actions reflect a deeper, historical struggle that has tainted American democracy since its inception.

In 1899, North Carolina’s Democratic-controlled legislature passed a law that stripped the authority to appoint local election officials from county officials and gave it to the state election board. The law also gave local registrars discretion to exclude Black people from the voter rolls while implementing confusing rules that disqualified ballots that weren’t placed in the right box. It paved the way for a 1900 amendment to North Carolina’s constitution that required citizens to pay a poll tax and pass a literacy test or own property before they could register to vote.

The amendment resulted in the disenfranchisement of Black North Carolinians for more than two generations. In 1896, before the amendment passed, there were more than 125,000 registered Black voters in North Carolina, by 1902, only about 6,000 were on the state’s voter rolls. It was all intentional, an effort to prevent “the honest vote of a white man in North Carolina” from being “offset by the vote of some negro.” The goal was to stop Black people from voting to protect the Old South’s political power structure.

The attacks on Georgia’s election administration are a modern manifestation of this age-old struggle.