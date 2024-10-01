If you are tired of watching your Georgia Power bill rise, you need to learn who the Public Service Commissioners are.

These five elected officials are charged with regulating Georgia Power, our state’s monopoly utility. Recently, they approved six bill hikes for residential and small-business customers and deepened our reliance on dirty, expensive fossil fuels like coal and methane gas for decades.

In September, they approved a contract to burn “tree scraps” — called biomass — for energy, resulting in several billions of dollars in cost overruns for the next 30 years. The main contract is for Altamaha Green Energy to build a new facility in Wayne County to provide 70 megawatts of capacity for an absurd price of more than three times the energy’s economic value. Not only will this decision cost Georgia Power customers billions of dollars, but these biomass facilities will also continue to pollute the communities they operate in.

You might be wondering why anyone would choose expensive, dirty energy over renewables or more reliable generating assets, such as solar and battery storage. Some commissioners claim it will support Georgia’s forestry industry and rural economic development. However, the purported benefit makes up a single-digit percentage of the billions of dollars this energy will cost. Georgia Power’s billpayers, including the houses of worship and the faith communities we work with, are now stuck subsidizing a dirty, expensive and harmful industry.

Biomass supporters like to point out that tree limbs and sawdust left behind by the timber industry create emissions as they decompose. What they fail to tell you is that burning forests for electricity releases more climate-warming pollution than burning coal.

As a reminder: The stated mission of the five elected members of the Public Service Commission is to “ensure that consumers receive safe, reliable, and reasonably priced telecommunications, electric, and natural gas services.” The biomass contract they approved isn’t safe or reliable, and it most certainly isn’t reasonably priced.