Trustworthy, safe AI and diversity of thought

The laws and rules we’re now creating around AI must take people’s concerns into account, which is why I’ll be taking the lessons I’ve learned in Georgia to Washington and the new U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Consortium, of which I’m a member. The National Institute of Standards and Technology, housed in the U.S. Department of Commerce, built the consortium at President Joe Biden’s direction to develop trustworthy AI and reliable, widely accepted methods to measure its performance. With dozens of proposals on AI security and privacy before Congress and at least 40 states, the consortium’s task is to stand back from day-to-day politics and bring together many perspectives and forms of knowledge to address the general unease I’ve heard and seen. To do that, the consortium’s 200 members need, in addition to essential technical expertise, an intuitive feel for the public’s fears and concerns over AI, as well as public excitement over the opportunities. They’ll need to hear the concerns I heard traveling around Georgia: that safety and equal access are important, not only within the industry, but within the public.

That kind of responsiveness to public attitudes can only take place in an intellectually diverse environment. My own background in AI, along with my experience in Washington at the White House, taught me how important it is to incorporate a broad spectrum of perspectives into the consortium’s work. I was encouraged not only that two of the consortium’s five working groups deal with risk management and safety and security, but also by the wide range of backgrounds among members. Big Tech firms such as Adobe and Microsoft are part of the consortium, but they don’t dominate it. Other voices are in the room, including academics from prominent schools such as Cornell, Purdue and American University, as well as civil society nonprofits such as the Center for a New American Security and the Data & Society Research Institute. This diversity will be needed to craft the forms of governance that can balance the risks of generative AI models — like bad actors manipulating content into deepfakes — against their benefits, like improving health outcomes in areas with shortages of care providers.

Even if the more far-fetched fears never play out, we should remember that technological power is balanced by human values, appropriate incentives, and institutional checks and balances. Although we AI leaders might dismiss the fearmongering wrought by notable tech luminaries — which often, I believe, goes too far — we must also recognize that the popular fear of AI doomsday scenarios is real, even if the scenarios themselves are not.

If it listens closely to these concerns, the consortium can contribute ideas to the emerging dialogue about AI regulation that have little likelihood of emerging elsewhere such as protecting the likenesses and abilities of those who have honed their personas and crafts, or defending consumers, especially younger ones, against obscene, violent, and hateful synthetic content. The consortium can also offer guidance on safe public data sharing to ensure health applications work for every demographic, not just those for which we had the most data. I hope the consortium benchmarks the environmental burden of AI technologies as well, so we can be cognizant of that as the field advances.

Ideally, the consortium will not issue rigid rules, but a framework that will work at the federal and state levels to set priorities for and approaches to AI governance. I’ve already found a spirit of high hope that we can produce principles useful and influential enough to provide legislators with specific recommendations on the guardrails that govern the use of AI, so that everyone can confidently and comfortably use it for their own — and the greater — good.

Joe Sutherland is director of the Center for AI Learning at Emory University.