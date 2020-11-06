Opinion: Don’t baselessly impugn integrity of Ga. vote count

We’ve said it before on this page: Georgia is an important state and should always behave like it. Our work – and votes – matter far beyond this state’s borders. We believe that holds true regardless of whether pundits classify us as red, blue, purple or any other shade on a color wheel.

Georgia matters – to us, and to this nation. Which makes it important for all to ensure that the machinery of democracy functions smoothly and well at times like this. As we wrote in an editorial Thursday, it’s paramount that election workers and officials here take the necessary time to accurately count every vote. Undue haste is the enemy of the democratic keystone that is our vote.

As Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Friday: “The stakes are high, and emotions are high on all sides. We will not let those debates distract us from our work. We will get it right, and we’ll defend the integrity of our elections.”

Raffensperger is dead-on in his assessment. And we’ve seen no credible evidence so far that anything to the contrary of that pledge is happening in Georgia.

By all accounts, considering the record turnout this year, state and county officials have managed to conduct about as smooth an election process as was possible this time around. There were problems, yes, but not of the kind or level of seriousness that would call into question the integrity of the process.

That realization is what makes it equally astonishing and irksome that attacks on the elections process are coming from both the far-away Beltway and even some politicians and party officials here in Georgia.

Stone-throwing, if not baseless, allegations against the foundation of democracy that is voting are a serious matter, especially in a time when so many Americans harbor deep mistrust of government. Our system of governance can only function if citizens have a belief that cornerstone basics of our democratic republic, such as the counting of votes, are beyond reproach. And, when that’s proven to not be the case, appropriate official action – and not mud-slinging – swiftly follows.

If the leaders and others now grumbling about alleged wrongdoing in Georgia’s handling of the November election have proof of misconduct or improper activity, bring it forth – now – to the proper authorities. That is their rightful duty.

To do otherwise by lobbing assertions without pursuing established avenues of redress does nothing but yank loose another board from the weakened house that is American democracy now. Crowbars of deception, opportunism or even falsehood should not be allowed to bring further damage to our cherished way of governance and liberty.

There is grave risk in pursuing that path, we believe. It is evident in the partisan divides and profound distrust of civic process and even each other as Americans that is endemic now.

A house so raggedly divided cannot stand over the long term. We owe our founding fathers and those who have fought to preserve our freedoms far better than that. The corrosive effects of this angry national moment must begin to subside, in Georgia and across this land.

Ethics and decency should restrain the worst instincts of grousing, prevaricating leaders intent on pursuing a win-by-any-means-necessary strategy. If they don’t, level heads and reasonable voices of others should regain control of the conversation. If that doesn’t happen, we the people should demand a higher standard of those in power. The better angels our past leaders have referenced at critical times in our history should call us to a higher place than where we are now.

The American electorate is now bitterly and stubbornly divided at this troubled juncture of our history. We now eye each other far more warily than legitimate policy differences should account for. Disagreements should not automatically lead to enmity and estrangement from Americans who simply think differently. The broad blend of heartfelt beliefs that is America at its best cannot survive if that toxic status quo remains the case.

There are ways to move forward from this national stalemate. One part in that is successfully, honestly completing this election cycle. It’s why election workers spent last week methodically counting ballots to see just who won what office, in many cases by tick-tight margins. It’s why elections chief Raffensperger predicted Friday that a recount would be coming, this even before the first count was completed. This is the kind of work that should fuel trust in government, ensuring that every vote is accurately tabulated.

If that’s done well, Americans have historically accepted and lived with the results, even if they disagreed with a particular outcome.

The Editorial Board.