The true test of democracy in Georgia will not be the expediency of the long lines at polling places or the patience of poll workers helping 18-year-old college students figure out how to vote on Nov. 5. The real test will be the morning after, when the Georgia State Election Board begins the process of certifying the results. Herein, the strength of our democracy lies in their hands: Will the Georgia State Election Board do the right thing?

This will be one of the most consequential presidential elections in recent history, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee and former President Donald Trump as the Republican nominee. Millions of Georgians will soon be casting their votes, hoping for a clear victor in this historic election. Georgia, as a key “swing state,” will be closely watched as the outcome of the presidential election might well be determined here.