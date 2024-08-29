The true test of democracy in Georgia will not be the expediency of the long lines at polling places or the patience of poll workers helping 18-year-old college students figure out how to vote on Nov. 5. The real test will be the morning after, when the Georgia State Election Board begins the process of certifying the results. Herein, the strength of our democracy lies in their hands: Will the Georgia State Election Board do the right thing?
This will be one of the most consequential presidential elections in recent history, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee and former President Donald Trump as the Republican nominee. Millions of Georgians will soon be casting their votes, hoping for a clear victor in this historic election. Georgia, as a key “swing state,” will be closely watched as the outcome of the presidential election might well be determined here.
Credit: Rebecca Breyer
Credit: Rebecca Breyer
I emphasize to students in each of my political science classes at Spelman College the importance of democracy. One of the fundamental principles of democracy in the United States and around the world is the administration of “free and fair elections.” Another important principle is “accepting election results.” These two principles complement each other in a strong democracy. This year’s presidential election, however, will be under scrutiny for its access and fairness, just like the two candidates on the ballot for president. Equally observed will be the acceptance of the election results in Georgia.
The administration of elections is a crucial task of both county and state governments in Georgia. Though counties are responsible for registering voters, designating precinct locations for voters to cast their votes, hiring election workers and training them, the state provides oversight of the elections process in each of the 159 counties of Georgia, investigates voting improprieties, ensures that statewide elections are conducted properly and executes the certification process.
Let us not forget that nearly four years ago, the strength of our democracy in Georgia hung in the balance when Trump telephoned Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and pressured him to “find votes” to overturn the election results in Georgia. Raffensperger resisted Trump’s pressure by exercising integrity and holding firm to his constitutional responsibility.
However, SB 202 and SB 189, recently passed by the Republican-controlled Georgia Legislature with no votes from Democrats, have raised concerns about the integrity of the election process in Georgia. SB 189, for example, removes the Georgia secretary of state from the State Board of Elections and introduces new ways for challenging votes, potentially undermining the democratic process. These bills have effectively placed the election process in the hands of a board of individuals who might not have the best interests of democracy at heart.
There are a reported 70 election deniers on various state election boards across the United States; sadly, Georgia is not only not exempt, but election deniers make up the majority of its State Election Board. The board has the ability to disenfranchise voters, disrupt the election process and even decertify results. This raises serious concerns about the legitimacy of the upcoming presidential election, as evident by a lawsuit recently filed by the Georgia Democratic Party and the Democratic National Committee against the State Election Board. The lawsuit lays out concerns that actions of the board, particularly in the certification process, could possibly lead to delays, legal challenges and a lack of trust by Georgians in the electoral system.
It is crucial for the State Election Board to act transparently, fairly and with integrity to uphold democratic principles. The winner in Georgia might determine the outcome of the presidential election. It is essential that State Election Board members prioritize the will of the people and ensure accurate and fair vote counting as required by Georgia law.
Most Democrats and some Republicans believe that the potential for a breakdown in Georgia’s election process is real, and it is the responsibility of the State Election Board to prevent such a disaster. The future of democracy in Georgia is at stake, and it is imperative that the board act in the best interest of the state and its citizens.
About the Author