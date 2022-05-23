Opinion: Communities work together to resettle refugees

With community sponsorship, the government works with a nonprofit organization that has a network of volunteers in the refugee’s community ready to help. The teams can range from 5 to 20 people who are on call with a refugee family for at least the first six months, though often longer.

These volunteers may help the family with paying rent, paperwork, enrolling children in school, practicing the local language, navigating cultural differences and anything else they might need.

The United States government only started using community sponsorship in October to support Afghan refugees. But the United Nations and other countries have been at it for years.

Canada, for example, has settled 300,000 refugees this way. Their research showed the sponsorship approach builds stronger bonds in a refugees’ new neighborhood — and the surrounding community becomes more open-minded.

Within five years, 70 percent of sponsored refugees were earning income. Twenty years later, the refugees’ income was above the Canadian average.

These facts around income are important because an overwhelming number of Americans who oppose immigration do so because they think it hurts the economy, according to a recent NewsNation poll.

Why do we need it?

About 84 million people have been forcibly displaced worldwide as a result of persecution, conflict or violence and resettlement spots are available for less than 1 percent of them. As a result, there’s a desperate need for programs that can help more people.

More than half a million Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries following the Russian invasion. It’s likely some of them will end up in the United States at some point and possibly be eligible for community sponsorship. But that process of vetting, paperwork and interviews often takes years.

Multiple nonprofit organizations in the United States have been using a community sponsorship approach on their own to help refugees.

Having a federal policy is important, though, because it makes community sponsorship easier to implement and consistent. The U.S. resettles more refugees than any other country. Nonprofit organizations pick up a lot of that slack.

