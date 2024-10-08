As a full-time storm chaser, I’ve witnessed nature’s fury in many forms, but Hurricane Helene left a trail of destruction that will never be forgotten. This storm, one of the deadliest in more than two decades, left a trail of destruction from the Big Bend of Florida to the Carolinas and into Virgina. It’s a stark reminder of our urgent need to enhance preparedness for extreme weather events.

In the days leading up to Helene’s landfall, forecast models were in agreement, warning us of a significant tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. With sea surface temperatures soaring to nearly 90 degrees, the stage was set for catastrophe. Hurricane Helene underwent rapid intensification just hours before hitting the coast, unleashing more than 15 feet of storm surge on communities including Horseshoe Beach, Steinhatchee and Keaton Beach in Florida. The damage was staggering: Homes were stripped bare, and entire communities faced devastation.