Opinion: Bring to justice those whose violence demeans right to protest

In an anonymous online blog post, the anti-training center activists boasted about vandalizing the home of M. Miller Gorrie, the chairman of Brasfield & Gorrie, a primary contractor for the training center. And they said they also damaged two of Gorrie’s cars by splashing them “with a gallon of lacquer thinner.”

“On the driveway we left a message: c u soon. it’s up to you if we make good on this promise … if your dumb company drops the cop city contract then stylish people like us wouldn’t feel so compelled to visit you ever again,” the post read, referencing the nickname of “Cop City” that activists have given the project.

The authorities in Mountain Brook, Ala., have now launched an investigation of their own.

Yes, there was a strong reaction by some community members when plans for the training center were announced.

We also recognize that not everyone was satisfied with the changes that were made after talks with the community.

But supporters, including the Atlanta Police Foundation and city and corporate leaders, say the new training center is needed since existing facilities are outdated, which hurts morale and recruitment.

It’s understandable that some would be opposed to the idea.

And peaceful protest is a right all citizens enjoy.

But regardless of where you fall on the issue, we can all agree that a small group of people do not have a license to engage in violent behavior.

In June, we called on those opposed to the training center to do everything within their power to reign in rogue members.

As we said then: Enough.

It’s time to bring those intent on breaking the law to justice.

If not, it’s just a matter of time before someone gets seriously hurt or killed.

And that’s no way to make a point.

The Editorial Board