Opinion: Both parties have had concerns about Ga. election processes

Democrat Sen. Elena Parent of Atlanta made the exact same plea on March 13, 2019 about the need for election security after Stacey Abrams lost her bid to become Georgia’s governor.

I used Parent’s exact speech from almost two years ago when she argued the voting system was illegitimate and endangered the voting rights of Georgians. The Senate Minority Leader and a host of other Democrats also said we needed a thorough review of the election process for the security of Georgia voters.

Today, Georgia Republicans in the House and Senate are being lambasted by the media, Abrams’ political activism groups and some Georgia corporate leaders for allegedly “suppressing” Georgia voters for efforts to clean up an obviously broken election system.

That is the hypocrisy of this. It’s not ok to proceed with a flawed election system when your candidate loses, but it is fine when a much-maligned President Trump is removed from office.

Except for outliers, there really is a history of both parties calling for significant election security changes and reform. It’s just that the timing is off depending on who won the last go-around. Even the federal courts knew we were going into the 2020 election with a flawed system.

Last October, U.S. District Court Judge Amy Totenberg ruled just three weeks prior to the Nov. 3 election that she had serious concerns with the Dominion voting system but declined to interfere so close to the vote as it was Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s job to secure the vote.

Currently the Georgia Legislature is considering bills to eliminate no-excuse absentee ballots, ban private money given to local election boards, regulate the use of drop boxes, require an ID to vote absentee, and bring more accountability to the Secretary of State among a host of other measures to bring more security and accuracy to the Georgia vote.

A thorough review of the Dominion system should certainly come next – particularly when voters from both sides of the aisle questioned its vulnerabilities.

“The voter’s job is to vote,” Parent said in 2019 on the floor of the Senate. “The voter’s job is not to have to worry about the accuracy of the (voting) machine.”

It’s really an alternate universe when I repeat the exact same words as the Democrats did less than two years ago, and my GOP colleagues and I are accused of inciting violence and hatred.

My only regret is it took this long to answer the Democrats’ call to thoroughly and completely analyze our election system.

With that in mind, I agree with my colleague State Sen. Sally Harrell, D-Dunwoody, who told the Georgia Senate on March 13, 2019: “The trust in our electoral system is the bedrock of our democracy. Without trust our democracy fails.”

Let’s all drop the hypocrisy, posturing and partisanship and start rebuilding trust by moving forth with honest review of our election system and enact these first voter security measures. Without it, there is no governing.

State Sen. Matt Brass, a Republican from Newnan, represents Coweta, Heard, and portions of Troup, Carroll and Fulton counties.