Opinion: Bipartisan effort to help heroes buy homes deserves support

I believe it’s time for our homefront heroes, the brave first responders and teachers who have continued to serve during the pandemic, to enjoy the same access to affordable homeownership as our veterans. The HELPER Act would make that idea a reality.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in conjunction with Sen. Ossoff, introduced the bill in the U.S. Senate in October. The bill’s companion in the U.S. House, sponsored by Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla., was introduced in May. It enjoys broad, bipartisan support.

This game-changing legislation would eliminate downpayment requirements and offer 100% financing for one-time home purchases for buyers who fall within one of the front-line hero categories: police and corrections officers, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs, and PreK-12 teachers.

Passage would mean that if a police officer or a third-grade teacher wants to purchase a $200,000 home, they would receive a loan to finance the entire purchase price.

Another key measure of the HELPER Act is the elimination of monthly mortgage insurance premium requirements. Under the normal FHA system, most homebuyers who cannot afford a 20% down payment must pay a monthly insurance premium and an upfront cost. A $200,000 home, for example, would normally require a monthly premium of $140. Under the HELPER Act, this additional monthly cost is eliminated.

Not only does this legislation save homebuyers significant amounts of money, but it would be low risk for the federal government; loss only occurs if the homebuyer defaults into foreclosure. Because first responders and teachers are dedicated public servants employed in stable, often career-lasting jobs, the odds of this happening are minimal.

As the national director for Heroes First Home Loans and a Marine Corps veteran, I know that our first responders and teachers deserve the same access to affordable housing that our veterans do. These brave first responders and educators deserve to live in the same communities in which they serve without the excessive financial burdens imposed by ballooning housing costs.

These homefront heroes have already sacrificed so much, and they have earned their slice of the American Dream. Let’s ensure they receive it.

Samuel P. Royer is the national director for Heroes First Home Loans.