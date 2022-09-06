Opinion: Big Tech is undermining a free press

And as local newsrooms struggle to stay afloat, Big Tech is filling the void with their platforms, fueled by algorithms optimized to keep readers outraged and at each other’s throats. All the while, their investors reap staggering profits from the dysfunction they inject into our public discourse.

Now, Google and Facebook largely dictate the terms of the entire online advertising ecosystem and have cut side deals for themselves and shortchanged publishers across the country.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Google takes a cut of 22 to 42 percent of U.S. spending that goes through its systems – two to four times as much as the fees charged by rival digital advertising exchanges. An employee at Google said they can get away with it because “smaller pubs don’t have alternative revenue sources.”

Small and local publishers work hard to report real news and write content that matters, while Big Tech companies siphon off the digital ad revenue and erode the sanctity of our free press.

This is fundamentally unfair.

A bill that originated in the House and Senate Judiciary Committee is the “Journalism Competition and Preservation Act” (JCPA), S.673, which levels the playing field between Big Tech and small and local publishers by allowing news publishers to collectively negotiate fair terms for the use of their content by Big Tech companies.

The JCPA has also recently been refocused to exclusively benefit small and local publishers and ensure that the bill’s enforcement would be content-neutral, allowing outlets, regardless of their ideological leanings, to receive their fair share from Big Tech.

We call on Sen. Jon Ossoff, as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee which is considering the bill, to support the commonsense provisions of the JCPA and the larger package of antitrust legislation.

The adage in Silicon Valley is to move fast and break things. Well, this saying has become a prophecy, and if these tech giants are not reined in in their pursuit of endless profit, they will break America’s free press. We need our leaders in Washington, including Sen. Ossoff, to be stewards of the First Amendment and champion measures that ensure fair markets and a free press.

The News/Media Alliance is a nonprofit organization representing nearly 2,000 diverse publishers in the United States.