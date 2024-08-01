Because my podcast and newsletter They Stand Corrected focus on fact-checking, I make relatively few predictions. But having spent many years in the news business, I can confidently say this: Over the next few months, I expect we’ll see an unprecedented weaponization of political polling.

To understand why, we need to look at the unique circumstances. When President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race, polls came under the spotlight. As Politico reported, top Biden advisers told him that the campaign’s polls showed that “his path to victory in November was gone.”

Biden’s decision was a game-changer for the election, leading to a massive influx of fundraising and excitement for Vice President Kamala Harris. And for now, the move is overwhelmingly popular, with only a tiny sliver of Americans (in yet another poll, this one from the New York Times) saying he should have stayed in the race.

But among the small handful of Democrats who feel that way, there is some anger at the party. I’ve heard from some who think that Biden was treated unfairly and pushed out. They say the polls this early on should not have been treated as indicative of what will happen in November.

Expect former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president, to try to win those voters over. His team will attempt to play up their anger in hopes that they may refuse to vote for Harris, even if they don’t vote for Trump, as a sort of punishment against party leaders. After all, getting people to not vote at all is part of Trump’s strategy. Following his victory in the Electoral College in 2016, Trump said, “Many Blacks didn’t go out to vote for Hillary ‘cause they liked me. That was almost as good as getting the vote, you know, and it was great,” Politico reported.

Also in 2016, Trump launched a concerted effort to win over disaffected supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). He will surely want to win over any disaffected Biden supporters now.

The number of would-be Biden voters who choose a third-party candidate, sit out the race or even vote for Trump will likely be very small. But in a neck-and-neck contest, every vote is crucial.