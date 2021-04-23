Opinion: An unequal recovery’s costly for all Atlantans

Steve Reis Credit: contributed Credit: contributed

The impact on Black workers is especially concerning. Nationally during the pandemic, 39 percent of all jobs held by Black workers were threatened by reductions in hours or pay, temporary furloughs, or permanent layoffs, compared with 34 percent held by white workers. This translates to more than 400,000 jobs among Black workers in the Atlanta area. While overall unemployment rates have returned close to pre-pandemic levels across the city, trends for Black workers before the downturn were not positive. The Brookings Institution found the unemployment rate in 2019 for Black workers in Atlanta was nearly five times that of white workers.

These trends are likely to widen the existing economic racial divide in our city. According to a 2020 report from the Atlanta Wealth Building Initiative, Atlanta leads the country in income inequality and lack of economic mobility. The pandemic has the potential to reverse decades of progress toward an inclusive economy — and to slow the city’s growth in a way that all Atlantans may feel.

This trajectory is not set in stone, however. Targeted action can make a difference, including:

Offer reskilling programs to prepare workers for jobs that are high growth and/or less vulnerable to automation – skills such as cybersecurity and information technology, skilled trades, and precision manufacturing. Atlanta has seen recent private sector investment — for example, Bank of America’s $1 million investment in 2020 in Atlanta Technical College jobs initiatives.

Expand support, such as childcare, to facilitate the reentry of Atlanta parents into the labor force. As of August 2020, 40 percent of childcare centers across Georgia were closed; those that remain open operate with lower margins to account for smaller class sizes alongside the same fixed costs. Childcare providers need access to more assistance (access to capital, financial resources, advice) to remain open and provide affordable access to childcare.

Provide financial support to enable students and workers to obtain the education and certifications required for jobs in the post-COVID-19 economy. For example, Georgia State University offers microgrants to cover small financial shortfalls that might otherwise prevent students from completing a degree program. Atlanta’s network of post-secondary education providers can learn from GSU’s playbook to support the realities of a post-COVID-19 workforce.

Accelerate vaccine distribution efforts, engaging local channels to increase vaccine access and decrease vaccine hesitancy, ensuring all Atlantans remain safe as people return to in-person work and the city continues to open up in 2021.

Invest in accessible transit infrastructure in Atlanta, which McKinsey’s past research found to be a factor in Atlanta’s uneven geographic distribution of prosperity. Accessible transit could increase access to opportunity and stimulate growth for the unemployed concentrated in historically and structurally impoverished neighborhoods.

Atlanta has an opportunity to make choices to increase economic activity and ensure access to opportunity for all Atlantans — making our economy more equitable, not less, in the post-pandemic recovery. Meeting the moment could have a real impact on growth prospects for all Atlantans, but there’s no time to waste.

André Dua is senior partner with global consulting firm McKinsey & Co. and a leader with the firm’s inclusive U.S. economy initiative. Steve Reis is managing partner for McKinsey’s Atlanta office.