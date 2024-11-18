Still, Tookie stood by his side because, at the end of the day, they still had one great thing in common: They both hated Mexicans. They said racist things about a whole lot of other people, don’t get me wrong, but Tookie never got invited to her neighbor Julio’s parties because she complained about how the food had too much flavor. Her husband promised that he was going to commission Julio to build a huge fence between their houses and then not pay him for the job. Little hearts appeared where her pupils once sat.

It seemed there was nothing this horrible man could do that was bad enough to get Tookie to leave. That is until she got sick. Aunt Tookie came down with a horrible cough, and her energy was so wiped that she spent days in bed. He explained that it was probably something she ate down at the Chinese buffet and she’d be over it in a week. But she wasn’t. It got worse, and she desperately needed medical attention. Not only did this man not drive her to the hospital, but he waxed on and on about how the doctors don’t know anything and that he himself, though having never spent a day in medical school, was more qualified to advise her. He gave her some pills that belonged to her horse. And then he went golfing.

This, fortunately, brought Aunt Tookie to her senses. Made her realize he truly cared only for himself. She left him for an older man, and, though the older man wasn’t perfect, things got better for Tookie, even if she didn’t realize it. The price of eggs had stabilized and gas had come down. But Julio was still there.

Welp, the old man left, and, instead of taking some time to process it or, God forbid, looking for a decent person to spend the rest of her life with, Tookie got back with the good-for-nothing swindler who had mistreated her all those years!

“It will be different this time! He has changed! He cares about me now. He said so.”

Sigh.

That’s what they always say isn’t it?

You should never get back together with an ex. There was a reason you broke up, and it wasn’t because things were going great.

That’s what America did. I think things are going to be worse this time around. He’s still in love with the Russian, but his friends are much worse. Not one of them seems to care about America.

Congrats, everyone. Just don’t ask me to dance at the reception.

Corey Ryan Forrester is a comedian from Chickamauga. He is the co-author of “The Liberal Redneck Manifesto: Draggin’ Dixie Outta the Dark” and “Round Here and Over Yonder: A Front Porch Travel Guide by Two Progressive Hillbillies (Yes, That’s a Thing.),” and a co-host of the podcasts “wellRED” and “Puttin’ On Airs.”