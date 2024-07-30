We are in wild and crazy 2024 presidential election summer with ups and downs, including an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden leaving the race, allowing Vice President Kamala Harris to energize the Democratic Party ahead of its convention in Chicago in August.

But all eyes this week are on Georgia, where the vice president is holding a rally today and the former president on Saturday. Democrats are pouring in money, hoping to sway the state, which Biden won narrowly in 2020. Georgia is a major prize for either candidate.