Opinion: AJC Seeking COVID vaccine opinions

A health worker prepares China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary vaccination center in Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The Philippine president has threatened to order the arrest of Filipinos who refuse COVID-19 vaccination and told them to leave the country for hard-hit countries like India and the United States if they would not cooperate with massive efforts to end the pandemic. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A health worker prepares China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary vaccination center in Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The Philippine president has threatened to order the arrest of Filipinos who refuse COVID-19 vaccination and told them to leave the country for hard-hit countries like India and the United States if they would not cooperate with massive efforts to end the pandemic. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Credit: Aaron Favila

Opinion
1 hour ago

As part of our ongoing efforts to seek a broad range of opinions on our pages, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is interested in hearing from medical professionals/caregivers who are reluctant to personally receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

If you’re interested in possibly sharing your reasons why with our readers, please contact Opinion Editor Andre Jackson at andre.jackson@ajc.com.

Thanks for reading The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and for being willing to consider sharing your thinking/reasoning.

