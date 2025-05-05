As a former U.S. Army Ranger who served five deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan, I’ve seen firsthand how the world tests America’s resolve. I have fought in the Pech Valley, led squads through chaos and watched nations exploit our goodwill while we bled for freedom.
For too long, countries like China, India, Vietnam and even our allies in the EU have taken advantage of America’s generosity — unfair trade deals, lax tariffs, and one-sided agreements that drained our economy and weakened our standing. But in the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s second administration, I see a seismic shift. The needle is moving in a way we haven’t witnessed in decades, and the world is taking notice.
Trump has come out of the gate with a ferocity that mirrors the discipline and decisiveness I learned in the 75th Ranger Regiment. He’s not just talking about putting America first — he’s doing it. Nations that once saw the U.S. as a pushover are now scrambling to secure deals on our terms.
China, long accustomed to manipulating trade imbalances, is facing a reckoning with Trump’s unrelenting tariffs and demands for reciprocity. India and Vietnam, beneficiaries of lopsided economic arrangements, are at the negotiating table, eager to avoid the consequences of a resurgent America that won’t be played.
Even the EU, often smug in its trade surplus, is feeling the heat of Trump’s deal-making prowess. This isn’t bluster — it’s results. These countries are not lining up because they want to; they are doing it because they have to. For the first time in years, America holds the leverage, and Trump is wielding it like a master strategist.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
As a soldier, I saw how other nations exploited our openness while we poured blood and treasure into global stability. I carried the weight of those sacrifices, as did my brothers-in-arms, like Spc. Christopher Wright, who gave his life in the Pech Valley. We fought for an America that leads, not one that bends. Trump understands this. His administration’s pace is relentless, flooding the field with bold moves that keep opponents off balance. The Democrats are apoplectic, not because Trump is failing, but because he’s succeeding at a speed they cannot counter.
Every day brings new headlines: trade wins, border security, energy dominance and a military being rebuilt to deter, not just react. They call it chaos; I call it mission focus.
What makes this moment different is Trump’s team. He has surrounded himself with sharp, loyal and talented leaders who execute his vision with precision. Among them, Georgia state Sen. Brandon Beach stands out as a future cornerstone of this administration. As Trump’s pick for U.S. Treasurer, Beach brings the same “America First” grit that Trump embodies. A proven leader in Georgia, Beach has championed fiscal responsibility and economic growth — values that align perfectly with Trump’s agenda. His role will ensure our financial systems prioritize American workers, businesses and security, not globalist interests. Beach isn’t just a bureaucrat; he’s a patriot who will help cement Trump’s legacy of putting America first.
Trump’s vision extends beyond trade and tariffs — it is a cultural and economic rebirth. His policies are reigniting the American industry — from steel mills to auto manufacturers to tech hubs — by creating jobs and delivering results to helping American citizens first. By slashing regulations and prioritizing energy independence, Trump’s team is unleashing our potential, proving America can outbuild and out innovate any rival. This isn’t just policy, it’s a promise kept to veterans and workers who have carried the load. We’re not just winning deals — we’re rebuilding a nation that leads unapologetically, demanding respect earned through strength and sacrifice.
Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC
Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC
The past 100 days have shown what is possible when a leader refuses to play by the old rules. Trump’s administration is moving fast, working smart and rewriting America’s story on the world stage.
To my fellow veterans and all Americans, I say this: we’ve fought too hard and lost too much to let our nation be taken for granted. Trump is fighting for us now, and the world is listening. Let’s stand behind him, Sen. Beach and this incredible team as they lead us into a new American century.
Credit: Grant McGarry/contributed
Credit: Grant McGarry/contributed
Grant McGarry, a decorated former U.S. Army Ranger, served five deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan, earning a Bronze Star with Valor. A University of Alabama graduate and Emory MBA, he founded LTRC Tree Specialists, co-founded The Darby Project for veterans and authored the bestselling book “A Night in the Pech Valley.” Married to Karin with two sons, McGarry is a community advocate and candidate for the 21st Georgia state Senate District.
