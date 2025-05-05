China, long accustomed to manipulating trade imbalances, is facing a reckoning with Trump’s unrelenting tariffs and demands for reciprocity. India and Vietnam, beneficiaries of lopsided economic arrangements, are at the negotiating table, eager to avoid the consequences of a resurgent America that won’t be played.

Even the EU, often smug in its trade surplus, is feeling the heat of Trump’s deal-making prowess. This isn’t bluster — it’s results. These countries are not lining up because they want to; they are doing it because they have to. For the first time in years, America holds the leverage, and Trump is wielding it like a master strategist.

As a soldier, I saw how other nations exploited our openness while we poured blood and treasure into global stability. I carried the weight of those sacrifices, as did my brothers-in-arms, like Spc. Christopher Wright, who gave his life in the Pech Valley. We fought for an America that leads, not one that bends. Trump understands this. His administration’s pace is relentless, flooding the field with bold moves that keep opponents off balance. The Democrats are apoplectic, not because Trump is failing, but because he’s succeeding at a speed they cannot counter.

Every day brings new headlines: trade wins, border security, energy dominance and a military being rebuilt to deter, not just react. They call it chaos; I call it mission focus.

What makes this moment different is Trump’s team. He has surrounded himself with sharp, loyal and talented leaders who execute his vision with precision. Among them, Georgia state Sen. Brandon Beach stands out as a future cornerstone of this administration. As Trump’s pick for U.S. Treasurer, Beach brings the same “America First” grit that Trump embodies. A proven leader in Georgia, Beach has championed fiscal responsibility and economic growth — values that align perfectly with Trump’s agenda. His role will ensure our financial systems prioritize American workers, businesses and security, not globalist interests. Beach isn’t just a bureaucrat; he’s a patriot who will help cement Trump’s legacy of putting America first.

Trump’s vision extends beyond trade and tariffs — it is a cultural and economic rebirth. His policies are reigniting the American industry — from steel mills to auto manufacturers to tech hubs — by creating jobs and delivering results to helping American citizens first. By slashing regulations and prioritizing energy independence, Trump’s team is unleashing our potential, proving America can outbuild and out innovate any rival. This isn’t just policy, it’s a promise kept to veterans and workers who have carried the load. We’re not just winning deals — we’re rebuilding a nation that leads unapologetically, demanding respect earned through strength and sacrifice.

The past 100 days have shown what is possible when a leader refuses to play by the old rules. Trump’s administration is moving fast, working smart and rewriting America’s story on the world stage.

To my fellow veterans and all Americans, I say this: we’ve fought too hard and lost too much to let our nation be taken for granted. Trump is fighting for us now, and the world is listening. Let’s stand behind him, Sen. Beach and this incredible team as they lead us into a new American century.