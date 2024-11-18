My oldest daughter was 13 years old when she joined our family. She had been in and out of foster care since she was 2. This broken system raised her. She’d experienced foster homes with and without her twin, group homes, kinship care, you name it.

And through all of this, she had taken care of herself. She wasn’t looking for a mama. She had one whom she loved, missed and resented equally.

Of course, when she reached my home, I felt like the clock was ticking – I had five years to pour myself into her. Even though I know adoption is for a lifetime, I recognized that 18 is the magic number for a young adult. That left me just a short five years to help her become an independent young adult. I wanted to prepare her for life outside of my home, to equip her for all that this world would throw at her, whether she called me mom or not. I was “Mrs. Kim” for a long time.

Now, my little girl is parenting her own children. I love to be able to celebrate her successes, but I can’t take credit for them. And an important part of parenting children or teens with trauma is learning to put your heart in that position.

As I train families, I tell them: If your child insists on calling you by your first name, that’s OK. You’re building a relationship of trust and commitment; give it time and space. Trauma-informed foster care and parenting requires support, education and intentionality. More than anything, it requires humility.

Anyone can be a healthy, reliable, healing presence in a teen’s life — and that is, in many ways, their central need. But helping them overcome or offset past trauma takes work. What’s more, it takes a community.

That’s part of why supporting the Georgia teens who age out of foster care every year goes so far beyond simply fostering or adopting them. Every single one of us can show up. Every single one of us can become part of a wraparound community of support.

These young adults need mentorship, support and guidance. They need support finding and securing housing and transportation and continuing their education.

So help make a difference and get started today. Seek out local organizations that work directly to support teens who are at risk of aging out.

Brittney Sherell, for instance, founded “A Suitcase and a Dream” to meet the needs of young people like herself who have aged out of foster care. She spent a decade in foster care and has dedicated her entire life to making sure young adults who aged out of the system know just how valuable — and powerful – they really are.

This is exactly the kind of work that needs to be done. None of us can do it alone, of course — but together, we could prevent hundreds of teens from aging out of foster care without a stable home or network.

It’s time to reduce the number of teens who age out without a family. It’s time to reduce the number of teens who age out without anyone they know is on their side.

They need our help — and anyone, from any part of our state and from any walk of life — can be the person who changes their lives.

Kimberly Offutt serves as executive branch director for Bethany Christian Services of Georgia and Alabama.