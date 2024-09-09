On debate night, the economy will be top of mind for Georgia families

As a 29-year small-business owner in Georgia, I’ve seen firsthand how tough things have gotten over the past few years. Vice President Kamala Harris is stepping onto the debate stage soon, but the real question is: Are we better off than we were four years ago?
From where I’m standing, the answer is no.
Inflation is crushing small businesses like mine. Between rising costs for supplies, utilities and gas, it’s becoming harder to keep up. And I’m not alone. Families across Georgia are feeling it, too. From the grocery store to the gas pump, prices are out of control, making it harder for working folks to make ends meet.
We’ve all watched as our favorite Georgia products, like peaches, have skyrocketed in price. Peaches were up 25% last year. Chick-fil-A is up 21%. Even Bulldogs game tickets have jumped 45%. This inflation has cost Georgia families more than $27,000 since 2021, and that’s a hit most of us just can’t afford. The reality is clear: the Biden-Harris administration’s reckless spending and misguided policies are to blame.
Will Harris admit to the pain these policies have caused when she takes the stage? I doubt it. Instead, she’ll probably rely on the same old talking points and avoid addressing the damage her administration has done to small business owners and families across Georgia.
Even more concerning is that Harris’ economic plans are based on radical, left-wing ideas that don’t work. Price controls? That’s straight out of the Soviet Union’s playbook, and we all know how that turned out. These ideas only lead to shortages and more inflation, and that’s the last thing we need right now.
Georgia families and business owners need leadership that will tackle inflation head-on, create jobs and raise wages. But I’m not expecting to hear that kind of solution from Harris. She’ll probably claim the economy is bouncing back, but it sure doesn’t feel that way when paychecks are stretched thinner and savings are disappearing.
Georgia has always been about hard work, family and building a better future. But the radical policies from the Biden-Harris team are threatening that foundation. Harris has supported everything from banning fracking to defunding the police, and she’s flip-flopped on issues like border security. She’s not looking out for Georgia. She’s more concerned with political points than with the real struggles we’re facing.
So, as the debate approaches, I urge you to look at the facts. Harris’ record speaks for itself: failed policies, broken promises and an economy that’s slipping further out of reach for too many of us. It’s time for real leadership that will put hardworking Georgians first and bring back the economic growth we need. It’s time to send Harris and her policies packing and get back to the booming economy we had under President Donald Trump.
Bruce LeVell, a small-business owner is a former executive director of the National Diversity Coalition for President Trump, and a longtime presidential adviser, strategist and appointee.
