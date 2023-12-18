INSPIRATION TO START YOUR WEEK

Kahlil Gibran

Credit: contributed

Combined ShapeCaption
Kahlil Gibran

Credit: contributed

Opinion
16 minutes ago

“Walk to your goal firmly and with bold steps.”

Kahlil Gibran

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top