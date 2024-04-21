Georgia’s conservatives can help solve the state’s corrections crisis

Credit: handout Credit: handout

Credit: LYNSEY WEATHERSPOON Credit: LYNSEY WEATHERSPOON

Second, they need to prevent and reduce crowding in state and local facilities. Last year, state prisons were filled to 93 percent of their capacity, and 96 percent of county prison beds were filled. Several county jail systems — including Emanuel, Fannin, Franklin, Haralson and Hart — are already at or above 100 percent capacity. Leaders should remember that bills to lengthen sentences and reduce opportunities to earn release increase demand for bedspace and costs for taxpayers. Measures to support successful reentry and reduce recidivism will lower burdens on our overstrained corrections system.

Third, leaders need to improve correctional conditions and management. According to One Voice United, a nonprofit representing correctional officers and staff, overwhelmed administrators and constant changes to policies and procedures are among the leading causes of officer stress on the job. Moreover, public safety professionals and incarcerated people alike experience horrific conditions such as crumbling infrastructure, bug-infested cells, and poor or absent medical care. It should come as no surprise that retention is at an all-time low.

With such critical failures, the results have been predictable and devastating. Such terrible living and working conditions profoundly undermine any and all efforts toward rehabilitation — a core purpose of incarceration — further contributing to the cycle of violence that has metastasized in Georgia’s correctional facilities.

To make matters worse, the cost of maintaining this broken system is fiscally astronomical. The Georgia DOC already demands nearly $1.5 billion in state spending annually. And the state of Georgia has paid out almost $20 million in the past six years toward settlements relating to death, neglect and injuries in DOC facilities.

Fortunately, there are already conservative champions fighting for change. State Sen. Randy Robertson, for one, has recognized the crisis and is leading the charge to address it. And in March, the Senate voted unanimously to create a study committee to focus on identifying pressing causes of and solutions to the corrections crisis.

But forming a study committee is just the first step. We urge the committee members to visit their local correctional facilities and solicit the perspectives of all stakeholders — correctional officers; law enforcement; the families of incarcerated individuals; reentry, mental health and substance use program providers; employers willing to hire people exiting incarceration; faith leaders — and then draft a deliberate agenda for change. The Senate, House and governor must then prioritize moving their recommendations forward in the 2025 legislative session.

As Robertson noted, prison should not be a place of extreme danger or mistreatment. Officers should not fear going to work. Incarcerated people and their families should not be scared that they won’t survive. And human and civil rights should not be encumbered in a state that seeks to govern under foundational, constitutional principles.

Frank Russo is associate general counsel of the CPAC Foundation. Timothy Head is the executive director of the Faith & Freedom Coalition.