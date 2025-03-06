Ryan Gravel’s Georgia Tech master’s thesis served as the foundation of what would become the Beltline. While his proposal to put transit in the Beltline corridor had already garnered much attention, Garvin’s broader vision for the Beltline captured the imagination of political and civic leaders across the city, including then-Mayor Shirley Franklin. Franklin galvanized the public and private leadership and secured the funds needed to establish the Atlanta Beltline Partnership and then Atlanta Beltline Inc., the two entities that have led the development of the Beltline as we know it today.

“The Emerald Necklace 2005-2025,” the recently released report commissioned by TPL, celebrates the achievements of the past two decades while offering suggestions on how this experience should inform our work going forward. For example, while many of the park “jewels” envisioned in the study have been realized — including Shirley Clarke Franklin Park (until recently know as Westside Reservoir Park), Historic Fourth Ward Park and Ardmore Park — more than 300 acres of new park opportunities along the corridor remain. Also, existing city-owned properties such as the Water Works and Holtzclaw are not fully activated and accessible as park space as the report had envisioned.

We have also learned the importance of how public and private assets should be integrated to create a high-quality public realm. City policies can encourage mixed-use parks with the goal of using private development to provide amenities at park edges and share responsibility for park maintenance and security. Indeed, a world-class public realm requires a commitment to maintenance.

The Beltline has redefined the geography of Atlanta. Proximity to the corridor is now a determining factor in where many residents and businesses want to live and invest. Billions of dollars have flowed to the neighborhoods adjacent to the corridor, catalyzing revitalization, creating jobs and improving the quality of lives of thousands of residents.