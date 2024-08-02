OPINION: Readers rush in with flurry of opinions about Bulldog speedsters

Recently, I wrote about about young athletic men who matriculate at UGA and drive fast cars recklessly.

The subject has been newsworthy since January 2023 when a UGA team staffer and a player were killed following what police said was a high-speed street race in Athens against another UGA player. College athletes now receive large checks and lavish gifts due to NIL (name, image and likeness), which pays players to play. The result is many drive like young men in powerful cars would.

Since the tragedy, there have been at least 30 serious cases — like speeding, reckless driving or racing — against UGA football players.

My point was that UGA Coach Kirby Smart has been unable to slow down his charges’ gas-fueled exuberance, although he says he’s tried suspensions and other largely unnamed punishments.

Questioning the highest-paid state employee gets lots of response — good and bad.

— Ragan from North Georgia had a fairly typical take, asking what can you do with youngsters driving fast cars? “Should they be thrown off the team if they get caught speeding? If the answer is yes, then you also think a history professor should kick a student out of school if they are on the Hope Scholarship and they get caught speeding as well? If you say it is not the same, you are a hypocrite.”

I suppose I’m a hypocrite. Being a student and being a member of an extracurricular activity — albeit a fabulously acclaimed one — just aren’t same. I think the president of UGA’s Poultry Science Club should be able to discipline members for outside-the-lab misbehavior. But their biology prof shouldn’t.

— MGM wrote said there’s a “far greater problem” with street racing, blocked-streets and rubber-burning in Atlanta. “If your fish wrapper only concentrated on issues in your own yard instead of a few tickets in Athens then just MAYBE, the AJC would start to gain a little credibility.”

First, I appreciate the old-school “fish wrapper” reference. And we have spilled lots of ink (another old-timey newspaper term) on Atlanta street racers. We can type and chew gum at the same time.

— Ed wrote: “It’s a parental problem, not a football program/ head coach problem. Has anyone from the AJC done an analysis of how many other ‘regular UGA students’ have received speeding tickets in the same time frame as the football players?”

No, although I’m sure there are many. But being a semi-pro athlete/celebrity on a premiere college team has its ups and downs when it comes to news coverage. Also, Kirby sort of is their dad now that they’ve moved away from home.

I continued an online discussion with Ed who said he punished his son’s speeding by making him drive a not-so-great car. I’ve said Kirby should make players trade in their Dodge Charges for Dodge Grand Caravans as punishment. As my Irish mom used to say, “That’ll larn ‘em.”

— Lee noted that what happens in Athens happens all over, “SEC school or not.”

“These kids, flush with cash, aren’t investing in the stock market and they aren’t shopping for a used Prius! ... And don’t think the really good players he dismisses won’t be snatched up by other SEC schools.”

“Shame on you for a hit piece on the wrong target!”

— Edward started by throwing up his hands. “What is Smart to do? Thanks to that ‘wonderful’ institution the Transfer Portal, that I detest, an aggrieved player can take his talents elsewhere and possibly get a better deal. Kirby Smart needs the players. The players need him, but maybe to lesser extent.”

But later, he concluded that as a leader, “Smart must take some decisive action” or this will keep happening. “Another death may endanger his job. This policy must be applied across the board. When a few key performers are let go, players will know he is serious.”

Edward’s right. Coach Kirby should suspend a player one game (even starters) if caught speeding, say, 19 mph over the limit. Two or more games for more serious offenses. Set it in stone. Show them life has consequences.

— Bob said this has festered because school and local law-enforcement officials simply “slap the hands of these out-of-control athletes.”

Then he slapped my hand for failing to mention a player with a DUI.

“Usually, your articles are VERY thorough but this one today is lacking in penetrating, journalistic investigation & reporting. Don’t go soft on us readers by going soft on the flagrant athlete driving problems at UGA!”

Noted, Bob.

— Timothy wrote: “Thank you for today’s article about the ridiculous nature of Georgia’s football players traffic issues. I think your article should be on the front page of the AJC every day until Kirby Smart actually does something meaningful to stop this craziness.”

Thanks. I do have an ego and like my own writing. But even I’d get sick of that.

— Noelle simply noted, “Well, we haven’t had any UGA players plow into a crowd of little kids!”

“Yet,” he added.