Instead of waiting, in April, the couple relocated from Alabama to the town where they are now one of two expat families. And they used all of their research to start a business that helps other Americans plan how to leave the country.

“Americans do not have this legacy of immigrating. There isn’t institutional knowledge of where to go,” said Barnett, co-founder of Expatsi which organizes tours for Americans who want assistance with researching where to live outside of the U.S.

At least 5.4 million Americans, excluding military families, lived overseas in 2023 according to the Association of Americans Resident Overseas, an organization that advocates for Americans living abroad. A March poll from Monmouth University found that one-third (34%) of Americans would settle in another country if they were able to do so.

In the past, many Americans who opted to live abroad did so for jobs, familial ties, education or retirement. They have generally been older and wealthier but, in recent years, more younger Americans are also looking to make a permanent move out of the country.

In a survey from Howdy.com, 69% of Gen Z and Millennial Americans said they think other countries have a better quality of life than the U.S. Some said they feel trapped in the U.S. and no longer view the country as a global leader. At least 25% of them are ready to leave the country for good.

We have long relied on young Americans to be the agents of change that move us closer to the American dream, so it’s concerning when 1 in 4 no longer see the value in that dream. I’m not so troubled that people are leaving, but I am troubled by their reasons for leaving.

Alex Ingrim, a financial adviser with global financial services firm Chase Buchanan based in Florence, Italy, has become an informal sounding board for Americans looking to transition to a life abroad.

Most of his clients who want to move from the U.S. cite a few common factors that drove them out the door, he said. The general discourse in the country, the divisive politics, the 24-hour news cycle and the lack of safety rank high among the reasons Americans choose to live abroad. Another big driver is economics.

“The quality of life and the cost of living has changed a lot in the last 15 to 20 years. European destinations are more affordable, not just on holiday,” Ingrim said. “What you can afford and experience daily, even if you are retired, is better than most medium-sized cities in the U.S.”

The more reasonable cost of living in other countries has led more middle-income Americans and more families with children to consider relocating abroad, he said. There have also been significant numbers of people who feel marginalized in the U.S. looking for community and belonging in other countries.

“In our practice, you have a disproportionately high number of people who are LGBTQ+, minorities, or … immigrants to the U.S. who have decided to leave after 20 to 30 years in the U.S.,” Ingrim said.

People from groups that feel vulnerable, and a sense of uncertainty about their rights and personal lives have said those feelings led them to explore the path of leaving, according to Ingrim.

Though the upcoming election may seem like the catalyst sparking current conversations about relocation, anyone who uses a single election as the basis for deciding to leave the country probably won’t find much peace abroad. Among Gen Z and Millennials, 27% said they would leave the country and live abroad if Donald Trump wins while 21% said they would leave if Kamala Harris wins.

Leaving the country has been an ongoing topic of conversation with several of my friends but to date only one has relocated outside of the U.S. Two months ago, Sarah moved from Atlanta to Portugal with her family. She sends regular dispatches sharing everything from school news to instructions on how to order coffee in the local cafes. Friends have commented that she and her family look happier than ever.

I love this for her, but at the same time, I hate that life outside of America feels like the best and healthiest option for a growing number of Americans.

Americans leaving America to live abroad for adventure and personal growth feels good. Americans leaving America to escape feeling unsettled and unsafe is nothing less than tragic.

Read more on the Real Life blog (ajc.com/opinion/real-life-blog/), find Nedra on Facebook (facebook.com/AJCRealLifeColumn) and X (@nrhoneajc) or email her at nedra.rhone@ajc.com.